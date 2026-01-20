Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Absci Corp (ABSI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $3.05 in the prior trading day, Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) closed at $3.02, down -0.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.71 million shares were traded. ABSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.89 and its Current Ratio is at 5.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 ’25 when VAN HOUTEN FRANS bought 40,000 shares for $3.72 per share. The transaction valued at 148,800 led to the insider holds 63,320 shares of the business.

Pangalos Menelas N bought 95,785 shares of ABSI for $254,788 on Sep 22 ’25. The Director now owns 113,960 shares after completing the transaction at $2.66 per share. On Sep 22 ’25, another insider, Bedrick Todd, who serves as the SVP, CAO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $2.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,000 and bolstered with 180,428 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABSI now has a Market Capitalization of 454122048 and an Enterprise Value of 307867008. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 161.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 109.367 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.918.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABSI is 2.12, which has changed by -0.062111795 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABSI has reached a high of $6.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.65%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4243800 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 149.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.76M. Insiders hold about 9.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.06% stake in the company. Shares short for ABSI as of 1767139200 were 35554333 with a Short Ratio of 8.31, compared to 1764288000 on 32382419. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35554333 and a Short% of Float of 27.800000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

Absci Corp (ABSI) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 7.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.96.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.77M. There is a high estimate of $11.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $900k. A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.53MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.14M and the low estimate is $2.53M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.