Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Absci Corp (ABSI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $3.05 in the prior trading day, Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) closed at $3.02, down -0.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.71 million shares were traded. ABSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.89 and its Current Ratio is at 5.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 ’25 when VAN HOUTEN FRANS bought 40,000 shares for $3.72 per share. The transaction valued at 148,800 led to the insider holds 63,320 shares of the business.

Pangalos Menelas N bought 95,785 shares of ABSI for $254,788 on Sep 22 ’25. The Director now owns 113,960 shares after completing the transaction at $2.66 per share. On Sep 22 ’25, another insider, Bedrick Todd, who serves as the SVP, CAO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $2.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,000 and bolstered with 180,428 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABSI now has a Market Capitalization of 454122048 and an Enterprise Value of 307867008. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 161.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 109.367 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.918.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABSI is 2.12, which has changed by -0.062111795 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABSI has reached a high of $6.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.65%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4243800 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 149.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.76M. Insiders hold about 9.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.06% stake in the company. Shares short for ABSI as of 1767139200 were 35554333 with a Short Ratio of 8.31, compared to 1764288000 on 32382419. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35554333 and a Short% of Float of 27.800000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

Absci Corp (ABSI) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 7.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.96.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.77M. There is a high estimate of $11.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $900k. A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.53MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.14M and the low estimate is $2.53M.