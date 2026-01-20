Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Jin Medical International Ltd (ZJYL)

The closing price of Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ: ZJYL) was $0.15 for the day, up 5.76% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has increased by $5.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.81 million shares were traded. ZJYL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1355.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZJYL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.82 and its Current Ratio is at 2.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 ’25 when Er Pu International Ltd bought 1,000,000 shares for $0.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZJYL now has a Market Capitalization of 23873434 and an Enterprise Value of 8676803. As of this moment, Jin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.936.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZJYL is 9.48, which has changed by -0.82613635 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZJYL has reached a high of $1.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -71.91%.

Shares Statistics:

ZJYL traded an average of 1.11M shares per day over the past three months and 1269330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.82M. Insiders hold about 75.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.14% stake in the company. Shares short for ZJYL as of 1767139200 were 79215 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1764288000 on 161897. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 79215 and a Short% of Float of 0.16.

