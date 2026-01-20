Balance Sheet Insights: Origin Materials Inc (ORGN)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) closed at $0.2 down -3.41% from its previous closing price of $0.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.07 million shares were traded. ORGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.209 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.195.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Origin Materials Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.28 and its Current Ratio is at 6.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 14, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.50 from $2.50 previously.

On August 16, 2024, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $1.35 to $3.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 11, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when MATT PLAVAN bought 12,000 shares for $0.19 per share.

MATTHEW PLAVAN bought 40,000 shares of ORGN for $7,965 on Dec 26 ’25. On Dec 29 ’25, another insider, Lee Joshua C., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $0.20 each. As a result, the insider received 6,912 and left with 606,884 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORGN now has a Market Capitalization of 30298246 and an Enterprise Value of -19162548. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.763 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.363.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ORGN is 0.98, which has changed by -0.8125 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ORGN has reached a high of $1.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -46.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -63.67%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORGN has traded an average of 1.71M shares per day and 1555630 over the past ten days. A total of 150.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.02M. Insiders hold about 7.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.74% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGN as of 1767139200 were 7108635 with a Short Ratio of 4.15, compared to 1764288000 on 3900857. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7108635 and a Short% of Float of 4.68.