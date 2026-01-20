Financial Metrics Unveiled: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) closed at $11.09 in the last session, down -2.20% from day before closing price of $11.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.38 million shares were traded. FRSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FRSH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On October 01, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when Lawrence Philippa sold 765 shares for $11.61 per share. The transaction valued at 8,882 led to the insider holds 510,483 shares of the business.

Yamamoto Mika sold 15,012 shares of FRSH for $195,156 on Dec 05 ’25. The CHIEF CUST & MARKETING OFFICER now owns 490,350 shares after completing the transaction at $13.00 per share. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, MIKA YAMAMOTO, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 15,012 shares for $12.60 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRSH now has a Market Capitalization of 3231943936 and an Enterprise Value of 2353498624. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.903 whereas that against EBITDA is -121.861.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FRSH is 0.89, which has changed by -0.36410552 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FRSH has reached a high of $19.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.53%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FRSH traded on average about 3.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4208140 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 246.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.30M. Insiders hold about 31.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.08% stake in the company. Shares short for FRSH as of 1767139200 were 14822021 with a Short Ratio of 4.01, compared to 1764288000 on 15232456. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14822021 and a Short% of Float of 6.15.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Freshworks Inc (FRSH) is currently in progress, with 16.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $218.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $220.84M to a low estimate of $218.1M. The current estimate, Freshworks Inc’s year-ago sales were $194.57MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $220.98M. There is a high estimate of $222.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $216.88M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $836.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $834M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $834.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $720.42MBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $945.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $949.4M and the low estimate is $940.17M.

