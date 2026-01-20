Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD)’s Financial Health

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) closed the day trading at $1.36 up 1.49% from the previous closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has increased by $1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.88 million shares were traded. OPAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPAD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.28 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on December 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 06 ’25 when Aronovitch Benjamin Adam bought 3,748 shares for $1.05 per share.

Aronovitch Benjamin Adam bought 5,000 shares of OPAD for $9,650 on Mar 07 ’25. On Mar 05 ’25, another insider, Aronovitch Benjamin Adam, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,033 shares for $1.98 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPAD now has a Market Capitalization of 64206480 and an Enterprise Value of 190434528. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.303 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.899.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPAD is 2.37, which has changed by -0.47081715 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPAD has reached a high of $6.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.65%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPAD traded about 3.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPAD traded about 16023940 shares per day. A total of 47.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.95M. Insiders hold about 25.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.79% stake in the company. Shares short for OPAD as of 1767139200 were 3556153 with a Short Ratio of 1.01, compared to 1764288000 on 3483380. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3556153 and a Short% of Float of 17.09.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD) is currently being evaluated by a team of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.52 and -$1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $159M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $286.6M to a low estimate of $113.6M. The current estimate, Offerpad Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $174.27MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.71M. There is a high estimate of $309.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $892.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $567.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $650.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $918.82MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $805.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $564.7M.