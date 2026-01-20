Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD)’s Financial Health

Nora Barnes

Earnings

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) closed the day trading at $1.36 up 1.49% from the previous closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has increased by $1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.88 million shares were traded. OPAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPAD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.28 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on December 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 06 ’25 when Aronovitch Benjamin Adam bought 3,748 shares for $1.05 per share.

Aronovitch Benjamin Adam bought 5,000 shares of OPAD for $9,650 on Mar 07 ’25. On Mar 05 ’25, another insider, Aronovitch Benjamin Adam, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,033 shares for $1.98 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPAD now has a Market Capitalization of 64206480 and an Enterprise Value of 190434528. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.303 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.899.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPAD is 2.37, which has changed by -0.47081715 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPAD has reached a high of $6.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.65%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPAD traded about 3.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPAD traded about 16023940 shares per day. A total of 47.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.95M. Insiders hold about 25.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.79% stake in the company. Shares short for OPAD as of 1767139200 were 3556153 with a Short Ratio of 1.01, compared to 1764288000 on 3483380. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3556153 and a Short% of Float of 17.09.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD) is currently being evaluated by a team of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.52 and -$1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $159M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $286.6M to a low estimate of $113.6M. The current estimate, Offerpad Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $174.27MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.71M. There is a high estimate of $309.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $892.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $567.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $650.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $918.82MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $805.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $564.7M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.