Analytical Overview: 8X8 Inc (EGHT)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, 8X8 Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.66, down -5.68% from its previous closing price of $1.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. EGHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EGHT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.97 and its Current Ratio is at 0.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on December 13, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $2.50 from $2.75 previously.

On June 14, 2024, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3 to $2.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 02, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Denny Laurence sold 5,000 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 9,760 led to the insider holds 391,613 shares of the business.

LAURENCE A DENNY bought 5,000 shares of EGHT for $9,700 on Dec 01 ’25. On Jul 28 ’25, another insider, Theophille Elizabeth Harriet, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 24,271 shares for $2.05 each. As a result, the insider received 49,756 and left with 187,293 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGHT now has a Market Capitalization of 230143008 and an Enterprise Value of 446742528. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.619 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.682.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EGHT is 1.80, which has changed by -0.36882126 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EGHT has reached a high of $3.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.25%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EGHT traded 676.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 683860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.15M. Insiders hold about 3.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EGHT as of 1767139200 were 3109674 with a Short Ratio of 4.60, compared to 1764288000 on 3397272. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3109674 and a Short% of Float of 2.52.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of 8X8 Inc (EGHT) reflects the combined expertise of 4.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $179.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $180M to a low estimate of $179.5M. The current estimate, 8X8 Inc’s year-ago sales were $178.88MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $175.47M. There is a high estimate of $178M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $174.06M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $723.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $719.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $720.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $715.07MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $724.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $728.6M and the low estimate is $719.54M.

