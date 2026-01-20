Stock Market Recap: Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Concludes at 0.4, a -6.65 Surge/Decline

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $0.43 in the prior trading day, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) closed at $0.4, down -6.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.32 million shares were traded. SGMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4297 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4014.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SGMO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.07.

On December 13, 2024, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $7.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 10, 2024, and also maintained the target price at $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGMO now has a Market Capitalization of 135068896 and an Enterprise Value of 130876888. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.981 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.25.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGMO is 1.28, which has changed by -0.6460177 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGMO has reached a high of $1.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.69%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4012100 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 336.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 329.09M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.64% stake in the company. Shares short for SGMO as of 1767139200 were 21156433 with a Short Ratio of 3.60, compared to 1764288000 on 17420411. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21156433 and a Short% of Float of 6.34.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $40.25M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $100M to a low estimate of $10M. The current estimate, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.55MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.55M. There is a high estimate of $24.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.8MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $114.2M and the low estimate is $8.6M.