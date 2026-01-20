The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Icon Energy Corp (NASDAQ: ICON) was $1.94 for the day, down -19.50% from the previous closing price of $2.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$19.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.25 million shares were traded. ICON stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.94.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICON now has a Market Capitalization of 1342480 and an Enterprise Value of 32123426. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.4 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.888.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ICON is 6.03, which has changed by -0.99434733 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ICON has reached a high of $450.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -51.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -78.30%.

Shares Statistics:

ICON traded an average of 342.35K shares per day over the past three months and 1353704 shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for ICON as of 1767139200 were 5512 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1764288000 on 42765. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5512 and a Short% of Float of 0.8.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.4, with high estimates of -$2.4 and low estimates of -$2.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$16.25 and -$16.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$16.25. EPS for the following year is -$7.65, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$7.65 and -$7.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.2M to a low estimate of $4.2M. The current estimate, Icon Energy Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.73MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.3M. There is a high estimate of $3.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.31MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.2M and the low estimate is $13.2M.