Market Update: ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $2.82

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE: ZIP) closed at $2.82 down -3.75% from its previous closing price of $2.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.2 million shares were traded. ZIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9507 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.795.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ZipRecruiter Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.93 and its Current Ratio is at 5.93.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 19, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when SIEGEL IAN H. sold 9,730 shares for $3.70 per share. The transaction valued at 36,000 led to the insider holds 82,228 shares of the business.

SIEGEL IAN H. sold 9,722 shares of ZIP for $34,709 on Jan 07 ’26. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 72,506 shares after completing the transaction at $3.57 per share. On Jan 08 ’26, another insider, SIEGEL IAN H., who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 9,722 shares for $3.38 each. As a result, the insider received 32,841 and left with 62,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZIP now has a Market Capitalization of 236341088 and an Enterprise Value of 388555616. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.867 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.688.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZIP is 1.10, which has changed by -0.60225666 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZIP has reached a high of $8.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.01%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZIP has traded an average of 957.99K shares per day and 1287610 over the past ten days. A total of 72.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.01M. Insiders hold about 27.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIP as of 1767139200 were 5635191 with a Short Ratio of 5.88, compared to 1764288000 on 6210064. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5635191 and a Short% of Float of 12.060001.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $112.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $112.34M to a low estimate of $112M. The current estimate, ZipRecruiter Inc’s year-ago sales were $111.02MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.96M. There is a high estimate of $113.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $449.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $449M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $449.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $474MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $469.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $482.34M and the low estimate is $460.8M.