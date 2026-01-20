Gaining Ground: Allstate Corp (ALL) Closes Lower at 192.28, Down -1.63

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) closed at $192.28 in the last session, down -1.63% from day before closing price of $195.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.39 million shares were traded. ALL stock price reached its highest trading level at $195.727 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $191.8.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $215.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when WILSON THOMAS J sold 16,807 shares for $207.83 per share. The transaction valued at 3,492,917 led to the insider holds 94,408 shares of the business.

Gupta Suren sold 19,593 shares of ALL for $4,114,530 on Jan 07 ’26. The President,Enterprise Solutions now owns 100,646 shares after completing the transaction at $210.00 per share. On Jan 07 ’26, another insider, Gupta Suren, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 19,593 shares for $210.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALL now has a Market Capitalization of 50666803200 and an Enterprise Value of 50717159424. As of this moment, Allstate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.759 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.039.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALL is 0.23, which has changed by 0.013333321 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALL has reached a high of $215.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $176.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.85%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALL traded on average about 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2308440 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 262.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 260.42M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALL as of 1767139200 were 4748572 with a Short Ratio of 2.95, compared to 1764288000 on 4270803. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4748572 and a Short% of Float of 2.08.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ALL is 4.00, which was 3.92 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020054229. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 21.66% for ALL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-07-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.91, with high estimates of $7.63 and low estimates of $6.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $31.93 and $25.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $30.15. EPS for the following year is $24.31, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $29.0 and $22.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $17.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.45B to a low estimate of $17.14B. The current estimate, Allstate Corp’s year-ago sales were $16.51BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.34B. There is a high estimate of $17.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.21B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $67.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64.11BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73.58B and the low estimate is $71.01B.