Market Resilience: Trinseo PLC (TSE) Finishes Weak at 0.5, Down -9.64

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) closed the day trading at $0.5 down -9.64% from the previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. TSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5595 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.497.

On October 04, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $9.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when FARRELL MATTHEW bought 48,609 shares for $2.43 per share. The transaction valued at 118,120 led to the insider holds 250,225 shares of the business.

FARRELL MATTHEW bought 26,391 shares of TSE for $64,658 on Aug 13 ’25. The Director now owns 201,616 shares after completing the transaction at $2.45 per share. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, FARRELL MATTHEW, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $2.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,250 and bolstered with 175,225 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSE now has a Market Capitalization of 17888814 and an Enterprise Value of 2489088768. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.794 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.089.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TSE is 1.46, which has changed by -0.8883146 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TSE has reached a high of $5.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -33.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -77.92%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSE traded about 931.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSE traded about 1383640 shares per day. A total of 36.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.42M. Insiders hold about 7.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.65% stake in the company. Shares short for TSE as of 1767139200 were 3821434 with a Short Ratio of 4.10, compared to 1764288000 on 2718488. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3821434 and a Short% of Float of 13.859999.

Dividends & Splits

TSE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.03, up from 0.03 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05454545. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.17.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.42, with high estimates of -$2.42 and low estimates of -$2.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.5 and -$10.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.31. EPS for the following year is -$7.02, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$3.72 and -$9.03.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $757.86M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $757.86M to a low estimate of $757.86M. The current estimate, Trinseo PLC’s year-ago sales were $821.5M

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.51BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.92B and the low estimate is $3.15B.