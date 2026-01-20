Market Watch: Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO)’s Noteworthy Gain%, Closing at $3.72

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Fortress Biotech Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.72, up 6.90% from its previous closing price of $3.48. In other words, the price has increased by $6.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. FBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4425.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FBIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.97 and its Current Ratio is at 2.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

On August 04, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On October 02, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 29 ’25 when Fortress Biotech, Inc. sold 100,000 shares for $1.29 per share. The transaction valued at 129,000 led to the insider holds 6,122,249 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 115461128 and an Enterprise Value of 106862128. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.715 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.337.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FBIO is 1.44, which has changed by 1.0 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FBIO has reached a high of $4.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.59%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FBIO traded 680.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1843940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.74M. Insiders hold about 20.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.43% stake in the company. Shares short for FBIO as of 1767139200 were 4045115 with a Short Ratio of 5.95, compared to 1764288000 on 3706394. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4045115 and a Short% of Float of 16.309999.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 2.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) in the stock market. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.62 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $26.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.54M to a low estimate of $18.8M. The current estimate, Fortress Biotech Inc’s year-ago sales were $15.12M

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.67MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110.8M and the low estimate is $108.25M.