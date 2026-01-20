Closing Strong: Twilio Inc (TWLO) Ends at $119.07, Down -0.59 from Last Close

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $119.78 in the prior trading day, Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) closed at $119.07, down -0.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.68 million shares were traded. TWLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TWLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.68 and its Current Ratio is at 4.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On January 05, 2026, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $148.

Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 31, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $165 to $175.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when Shipchandler Khozema sold 13,336 shares for $134.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,790,778 led to the insider holds 193,781 shares of the business.

Viggiano Aidan sold 7,213 shares of TWLO for $980,752 on Jan 05 ’26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 112,236 shares after completing the transaction at $135.97 per share. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, Shipchandler Khozema, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 13,336 shares for $134.28 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWLO now has a Market Capitalization of 18269339648 and an Enterprise Value of 16688470016. As of this moment, Twilio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 285.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.409 whereas that against EBITDA is 51.233.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TWLO is 1.32, which has changed by 0.045574307 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $151.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.20%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2275360 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 152.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.24M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.06% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of 1767139200 were 5090468 with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 1764288000 on 5449028. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5090468 and a Short% of Float of 3.82.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Twilio Inc (TWLO) involves the perspectives of 26.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $4.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.79. EPS for the following year is $5.45, with 28.0 analysts recommending between $6.3 and $4.8.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $1.32B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.28B. The current estimate, Twilio Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.19BFor the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.29B. There is a high estimate of $1.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.46BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.69B and the low estimate is $5.35B.