Market Recap: Linkhome Holdings Inc (LHAI)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $4.49

The closing price of Linkhome Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LHAI) was $4.49 for the day, down -25.29% from the previous closing price of $6.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$25.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.49 million shares were traded. LHAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0501.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LHAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LHAI now has a Market Capitalization of 72872696 and an Enterprise Value of 69650624. As of this moment, Linkhome’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 144.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.846 whereas that against EBITDA is 97.216.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LHAI has reached a high of $22.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -56.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -51.35%.

Shares Statistics:

LHAI traded an average of 533.93K shares per day over the past three months and 616880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.00M. Insiders hold about 56.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.47% stake in the company. Shares short for LHAI as of 1767139200 were 939008 with a Short Ratio of 1.76, compared to 1764288000 on 78289. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 939008 and a Short% of Float of 12.1199995.