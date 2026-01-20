Daily Progress: Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) Drop -1.33%, Closing at $17.04

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) closed at $17.04 down -1.33% from its previous closing price of $17.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.01 million shares were traded. SMMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.025.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Summit Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On September 17, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $13.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on September 17, 2025, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 ’25 when Xia Yu bought 533,617 shares for $18.74 per share. The transaction valued at 9,999,983 led to the insider holds 32,057,147 shares of the business.

DUGGAN ROBERT W bought 26,680 shares of SMMT for $499,983 on Oct 21 ’25. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 76,680 shares after completing the transaction at $18.74 per share. On Oct 21 ’25, another insider, Zanganeh Mahkam, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 26,680 shares for $18.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 499,983 and bolstered with 76,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMMT now has a Market Capitalization of 12685301760 and an Enterprise Value of 12452174848.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMMT is -1.44, which has changed by -0.22895926 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMMT has reached a high of $36.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.62%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMMT has traded an average of 2.91M shares per day and 3395710 over the past ten days. A total of 744.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.98M. Insiders hold about 86.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.02% stake in the company. Shares short for SMMT as of 1767139200 were 37009569 with a Short Ratio of 12.73, compared to 1764288000 on 32347593. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37009569 and a Short% of Float of 31.25.