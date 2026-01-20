Market Highlights: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Ends on a High Note at 16.76

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) closed at $16.76 in the last session, up 2.51% from day before closing price of $16.35. In other words, the price has increased by $2.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.45 million shares were traded. MLTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MLTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

On January 09, 2026, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $24.

H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 ’25 when Santos da Silva Jorge sold 130,000 shares for $15.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,960,400 led to the insider holds 2,948,577 shares of the business.

Santos da Silva Jorge sold 70,000 shares of MLTX for $1,014,300 on Dec 09 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,878,577 shares after completing the transaction at $14.49 per share. On Dec 08 ’25, another insider, Reich Kristian, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 130,000 shares for $15.08 each. As a result, the insider received 1,960,400 and left with 72,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1187402496 and an Enterprise Value of 765220160.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MLTX is 1.20, which has changed by -0.63422084 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MLTX has reached a high of $62.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.30%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MLTX traded on average about 2.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5805760 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 63.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.13M. Insiders hold about 10.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.02% stake in the company. Shares short for MLTX as of 1767139200 were 5776842 with a Short Ratio of 2.15, compared to 1764288000 on 4270493. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5776842 and a Short% of Float of 16.2.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 8.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.68 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.44 and -$3.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.6. EPS for the following year is -$3.76, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$2.53 and -$4.36.