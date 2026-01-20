Ratio Revelations: Youlife Group Inc. ADR (YOUL)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Youlife Group Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: YOUL) closed the day trading at $0.93 down -26.56% from the previous closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$26.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. YOUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7821.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YOUL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.01 and its Current Ratio is at 0.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YOUL now has a Market Capitalization of 70375280 and an Enterprise Value of 1035190080. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.604 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.614.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YOUL has reached a high of $33.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -43.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -82.10%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YOUL traded about 117.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YOUL traded about 159420 shares per day. A total of 64.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.86M. Insiders hold about 70.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.89% stake in the company. Shares short for YOUL as of 1767139200 were 154226 with a Short Ratio of 1.32, compared to 1764288000 on 7622.