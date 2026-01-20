Financial Analysis: Polar Power Inc (POLA)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Polar Power Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.68, up 16.67% from its previous closing price of $1.44. In other words, the price has increased by $16.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.24 million shares were traded. POLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4401.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of POLA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POLA now has a Market Capitalization of 4498468 and an Enterprise Value of 10461576. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.256 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.403.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for POLA is 1.36, which has changed by -0.47335422 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, POLA has reached a high of $5.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.38%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that POLA traded 305.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 110720 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.85M. Insiders hold about 30.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.96% stake in the company. Shares short for POLA as of 1767139200 were 24481 with a Short Ratio of 0.08, compared to 1764288000 on 49365. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24481 and a Short% of Float of 1.6500000000000001.