Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Kohl’s Corp (KSS) Through its Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $19.26 in the prior trading day, Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) closed at $18.62, down -3.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.29 million shares were traded. KSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.4568 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.525.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KSS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

On November 26, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when Timm Jill sold 10,000 shares for $24.00 per share. The transaction valued at 240,000 led to the insider holds 325,561 shares of the business.

Timm Jill bought 10,000 shares of KSS for $240,000 on Dec 10 ’25. On Dec 04 ’25, another insider, Timm Jill, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $22.75 each. As a result, the insider received 568,750 and left with 335,561 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSS now has a Market Capitalization of 2088962816 and an Enterprise Value of 8746962944. As of this moment, Kohl’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.555 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.301.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KSS is 1.47, which has changed by 0.41060603 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KSS has reached a high of $25.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.62%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3617680 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 112.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.88M. Insiders hold about 3.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.81% stake in the company. Shares short for KSS as of 1767139200 were 29006523 with a Short Ratio of 6.04, compared to 1764288000 on 28584169. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29006523 and a Short% of Float of 36.0.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KSS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.5, compared to 0.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02596054. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.17. The current Payout Ratio is 205.51% for KSS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-04-25 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Kohl’s Corp (KSS) is currently attracting attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.16 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.42 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $5.08B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.22B to a low estimate of $4.97B. The current estimate, Kohl’s Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.17BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.06B. There is a high estimate of $3.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.98B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.38BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.63B and the low estimate is $14.53B.

