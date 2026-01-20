Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) was $1.81 for the day, down -15.81% from the previous closing price of $2.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$15.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.44 million shares were traded. PRLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7801.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRLD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.21 and its Current Ratio is at 3.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

On June 20, 2024, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $3.

On March 13, 2024, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $7.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on March 13, 2024, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 25 ’25 when Combs Andrew bought 100,000 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 69,250 led to the insider holds 480,123 shares of the business.

Vaddi Krishna bought 675,000 shares of PRLD for $467,438 on Mar 25 ’25. The CEO now owns 1,999,296 shares after completing the transaction at $0.69 per share. On Mar 21 ’25, another insider, Vaddi Krishna, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $0.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,959 and bolstered with 1,324,296 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRLD now has a Market Capitalization of 113786136 and an Enterprise Value of 112036400. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.939.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRLD is 0.87, which has changed by 0.48360658 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRLD has reached a high of $4.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.84%.

Shares Statistics:

PRLD traded an average of 1.48M shares per day over the past three months and 651520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.79M. Insiders hold about 63.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.76% stake in the company. Shares short for PRLD as of 1767139200 were 1472870 with a Short Ratio of 1.00, compared to 1764288000 on 995838. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1472870 and a Short% of Float of 19.549999.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) is underway, with the input of 1.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.27 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.27. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$1.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $35M to a low estimate of $6M. The current estimate, Prelude Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $4M