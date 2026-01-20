Ratio Examination: Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) closed at $0.42 down -2.49% from its previous closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.97 million shares were traded. OPTT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.434 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.413.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ocean Power Technologies’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

On September 24, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when Stratmann Philipp bought 7,750 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 2,558 led to the insider holds 518,440 shares of the business.

Stratmann Philipp bought 6,298 shares of OPTT for $2,172 on Dec 15 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 510,690 shares after completing the transaction at $0.34 per share. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, Powers Robert Patrick, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 14,723 shares for $0.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,000 and bolstered with 268,132 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPTT now has a Market Capitalization of 81727208 and an Enterprise Value of 82914208. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.122 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.796.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPTT is 2.51, which has changed by -0.54347825 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPTT has reached a high of $1.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.05%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OPTT has traded an average of 7.33M shares per day and 21824600 over the past ten days. A total of 188.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.74M. Insiders hold about 8.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.55% stake in the company. Shares short for OPTT as of 1767139200 were 16645840 with a Short Ratio of 2.27, compared to 1764288000 on 15308775. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16645840 and a Short% of Float of 8.870000000000001.

