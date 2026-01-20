Insider’s View: Deciphering Healthequity Inc (HQY)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) closed at $85.37 in the last session, down -1.81% from day before closing price of $86.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. HQY stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.235.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HQY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.13 and its Current Ratio is at 4.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

On December 09, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $118.

On November 13, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $100.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on November 13, 2025, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Scott Cutler bought 12,496 shares for $89.83 per share.

Michael Henry Fiore bought 1,744 shares of HQY for $166,092 on Jan 09 ’26. On Jan 09 ’26, another insider, James M. Lucania, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,470 shares for $95.24 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HQY now has a Market Capitalization of 7382401024 and an Enterprise Value of 8012700672. As of this moment, Healthequity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.208 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.627.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HQY is 0.24, which has changed by -0.18493414 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HQY has reached a high of $116.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.84%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HQY traded on average about 915.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1353580 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 85.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.47M. Insiders hold about 2.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.91% stake in the company. Shares short for HQY as of 1767139200 were 4411284 with a Short Ratio of 4.82, compared to 1764288000 on 4351292. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4411284 and a Short% of Float of 5.9899997.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Healthequity Inc (HQY) is currently being evaluated by 15.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.01 and $3.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.95. EPS for the following year is $4.57, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $5.05 and $4.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $332.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $339.21M to a low estimate of $327.89M. The current estimate, Healthequity Inc’s year-ago sales were $311.82MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $350.91M. There is a high estimate of $356.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $345.1M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HQY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.39B.