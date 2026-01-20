Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Diginex Ltd (DGNX)’s Performance

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ: DGNX) closed the day trading at $2.12 down -2.30% from the previous closing price of $2.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.2 million shares were traded. DGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DGNX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.56 and its Current Ratio is at 3.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DGNX now has a Market Capitalization of 430371360 and an Enterprise Value of 426512928. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 146.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 47.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 119.632 whereas that against EBITDA is -44.501.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DGNX is -3.52, which has changed by 1.9806678 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DGNX has reached a high of $39.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -76.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -79.12%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DGNX traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DGNX traded about 2369540 shares per day. A total of 201.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.99M. Insiders hold about 76.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DGNX as of 1767139200 were 474272 with a Short Ratio of 0.44, compared to 1764288000 on 549771. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 474272 and a Short% of Float of 0.44999999999999996.