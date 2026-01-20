Financial Metrics Check: HeartBeam Inc (BEAT)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, HeartBeam Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.08, down -5.45% from its previous closing price of $2.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.05 million shares were traded. BEAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BEAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 0.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On December 08, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.

On October 31, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.Roth Capital initiated its Buy rating on October 31, 2025, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 ’25 when STROME MARK E sold 250,000 shares for $3.58 per share. The transaction valued at 895,000 led to the insider holds 2,900,000 shares of the business.

de Urioste George sold 33,185 shares of BEAT for $93,914 on Dec 18 ’25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.83 per share. On Dec 17 ’25, another insider, de Urioste George, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 23,961 shares for $3.68 each. As a result, the insider received 88,176 and left with 33,185 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEAT now has a Market Capitalization of 71642608 and an Enterprise Value of 69786608.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BEAT is -0.79, which has changed by -0.02803737 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BEAT has reached a high of $4.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.22%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BEAT traded 12.67M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1425330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.66M. Insiders hold about 19.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.72% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAT as of 1767139200 were 3334488 with a Short Ratio of 0.26, compared to 1764288000 on 1171486. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3334488 and a Short% of Float of 11.3000005.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 3.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of HeartBeam Inc (BEAT).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.65.