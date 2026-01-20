Balance Sheet Breakdown: Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $46.28 in the prior trading day, Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (AMEX: IDR) closed at $44.36, down -4.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. IDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.2214.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IDR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 263.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.34 and its Current Ratio is at 8.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when BRACKEBUSCH GRANT A sold 14,243 shares for $44.49 per share. The transaction valued at 633,671 led to the insider holds 117,552 shares of the business.

BRACKEBUSCH GRANT A bought 14,243 shares of IDR for $633,671 on Jan 16 ’26. On Dec 30 ’25, another insider, Swallow John, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $41.72 each. As a result, the insider received 834,400 and left with 645,778 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDR now has a Market Capitalization of 691677696 and an Enterprise Value of 668666624. As of this moment, Idaho’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 56.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.876 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.697.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IDR is 0.95, which has changed by 2.7214766 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IDR has reached a high of $54.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.54%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 608.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 545550 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.70M. Insiders hold about 5.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IDR as of 1767139200 were 1563585 with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 1764288000 on 1421594. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1563585 and a Short% of Float of 10.86.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $11.9M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.9M to a low estimate of $11.9M. The current estimate, Idaho Strategic Resources Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.59MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.3M. There is a high estimate of $12.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.77MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.2M and the low estimate is $49.2M.