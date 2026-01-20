Analytical Lens: Exploring Eason Technology Ltd. ADR (DXF)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Eason Technology Ltd. ADR (AMEX: DXF) was $1.44 for the day, down -15.79% from the previous closing price of $1.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$15.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.49 million shares were traded. DXF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.37.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DXF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.57 and its Current Ratio is at 0.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXF now has a Market Capitalization of 1998640 and an Enterprise Value of 119931617280. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10466.151.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DXF is 3.46, which has changed by -0.9503448 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DXF has reached a high of $48.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -38.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -68.00%.

Shares Statistics:

DXF traded an average of 157.20K shares per day over the past three months and 538590 shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for DXF as of 1767139200 were 38131 with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 1764288000 on 41521. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 38131 and a Short% of Float of 2.76.