Stock Surge: Udemy Inc (UDMY) Closes at $5.01, Marking a -2.53 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) closed at $5.01 down -2.53% from its previous closing price of $5.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.85 million shares were traded. UDMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.985.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Udemy Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On June 05, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $9.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when Blanchard Sarah sold 25,000 shares for $5.25 per share. The transaction valued at 131,255 led to the insider holds 1,208,046 shares of the business.

Sarah Blanchard bought 25,000 shares of UDMY for $140,000 on Dec 15 ’25. On Sep 15 ’25, another insider, Blanchard Sarah, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $7.08 each. As a result, the insider received 177,085 and left with 1,287,953 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UDMY now has a Market Capitalization of 733347648 and an Enterprise Value of 374094592. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -327.866.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UDMY is 1.72, which has changed by -0.35933506 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UDMY has reached a high of $10.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.07%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UDMY has traded an average of 2.71M shares per day and 1915780 over the past ten days. A total of 147.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.06M. Insiders hold about 37.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.33% stake in the company. Shares short for UDMY as of 1767139200 were 5816561 with a Short Ratio of 2.15, compared to 1764288000 on 6016788. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5816561 and a Short% of Float of 5.63.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Udemy Inc (UDMY) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $193.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $194.18M to a low estimate of $192.64M. The current estimate, Udemy Inc’s year-ago sales were $199.94MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.06M. There is a high estimate of $203M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $788.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $789.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $786.57MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $811.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $831.78M and the low estimate is $795.5M.