Market Momentum Report: Radnet Inc (RDNT)’s Negative Close at 70.99

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Radnet Inc (NASDAQ: RDNT) closed at $70.99 in the last session, down -2.74% from day before closing price of $72.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. RDNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RDNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 105.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.87 and its Current Ratio is at 1.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on January 09, 2026, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $92.

On June 13, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $69.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on March 05, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 ’25 when Forthuber Stephen M sold 45,088 shares for $78.33 per share. The transaction valued at 3,531,849 led to the insider holds 529,221 shares of the business.

STEPHEN M FORTHUBER bought 45,088 shares of RDNT for $3,531,955 on Dec 05 ’25. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Patel Mital, who serves as the EVP of Fin Planning, CAO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $76.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,901,500 and left with 205,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RDNT now has a Market Capitalization of 5486281216 and an Enterprise Value of 6774931968. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.305.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RDNT is 1.49, which has changed by 0.1794318 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RDNT has reached a high of $85.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.95%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RDNT traded on average about 871.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 725390 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 77.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.35M. Insiders hold about 10.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RDNT as of 1767139200 were 7896807 with a Short Ratio of 9.06, compared to 1764288000 on 7361600. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7896807 and a Short% of Float of 12.049999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Radnet Inc (RDNT) is currently drawing attention from 7.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $515.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $523.5M to a low estimate of $507.9M. The current estimate, Radnet Inc’s year-ago sales were $477.1MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $524.46M. There is a high estimate of $544.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.83BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $2.09B.