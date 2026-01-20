Closing Figures Unveiled: Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (LXEO) Drop -1.47, Closes at $7.39

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LXEO) closed the day trading at $7.39 down -1.47% from the previous closing price of $7.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.99 million shares were traded. LXEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LXEO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on December 18, 2025, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 20, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.

On October 15, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on October 15, 2025, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Townsend Richard Nolan sold 1,127 shares for $9.27 per share. The transaction valued at 10,447 led to the insider holds 240,991 shares of the business.

Adler Eric sold 615 shares of LXEO for $5,701 on Nov 18 ’25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 72,646 shares after completing the transaction at $9.27 per share. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, See Tai Sandi, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 386 shares for $9.27 each. As a result, the insider received 3,578 and left with 65,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LXEO now has a Market Capitalization of 539376320 and an Enterprise Value of 425069344.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LXEO is 1.79, which has changed by 0.5143442 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LXEO has reached a high of $10.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.10%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LXEO traded about 1.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LXEO traded about 1680550 shares per day. A total of 72.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.28M. Insiders hold about 17.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.35% stake in the company. Shares short for LXEO as of 1767139200 were 10830747 with a Short Ratio of 7.51, compared to 1764288000 on 6037215. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10830747 and a Short% of Float of 15.870000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (LXEO) is currently in progress, with 8.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.68 and -$2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$1.03 and -$2.36.