Market Watch Highlights: Sprinklr Inc (CXM) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 6.62

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Sprinklr Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.62, down -4.89% from its previous closing price of $6.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.2 million shares were traded. CXM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CXM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 11, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 14 ’26 when READ RORY P sold 138,505 shares for $7.13 per share. The transaction valued at 987,541 led to the insider holds 1,672,108 shares of the business.

Scott Jacob sold 21,665 shares of CXM for $154,255 on Jan 14 ’26. The GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORP. SEC. now owns 404,723 shares after completing the transaction at $7.12 per share. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, JACOB SCOTT, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 21,665 shares for $7.25 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXM now has a Market Capitalization of 1633062272 and an Enterprise Value of 1201153280. As of this moment, Sprinklr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.431 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.931.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CXM is 0.77, which has changed by -0.23290849 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CXM has reached a high of $9.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.99%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CXM traded 1.67M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1462090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.56M. Insiders hold about 54.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.45% stake in the company. Shares short for CXM as of 1767139200 were 15919533 with a Short Ratio of 9.56, compared to 1764288000 on 15515754. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15919533 and a Short% of Float of 15.78.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Sprinklr Inc (CXM) is currently being evaluated by a team of 9.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $216.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $217.34M to a low estimate of $216.5M. The current estimate, Sprinklr Inc’s year-ago sales were $202.54MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $214.48M. There is a high estimate of $216.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $211.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $853.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $853.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $853.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $796.39MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $881.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $901.71M and the low estimate is $867.6M.