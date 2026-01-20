Elastic N.V (ESTC)’s Day in Review: Closing at 71.38, Down by -1.96

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $72.81 in the prior trading day, Elastic N.V (NYSE: ESTC) closed at $71.38, down -1.96%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.96 million shares were traded. ESTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.2177.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ESTC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.88 and its Current Ratio is at 1.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

On October 06, 2025, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $90.

On October 01, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $90.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 01, 2025, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 ’26 when Bone Jane E sold 1,187 shares for $80.31 per share. The transaction valued at 95,334 led to the insider holds 43,171 shares of the business.

JANE BONE bought 1,187 shares of ESTC for $95,334 on Jan 09 ’26. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, Kulkarni Ashutosh, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $74.60 each. As a result, the insider received 372,986 and left with 426,901 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESTC now has a Market Capitalization of 7585726464 and an Enterprise Value of 6716146688. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.173 whereas that against EBITDA is -288.767.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ESTC is 0.94, which has changed by -0.28876048 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ESTC has reached a high of $118.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.93%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1382130 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 105.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.66M. Insiders hold about 13.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTC as of 1767139200 were 3996411 with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 1764288000 on 3720108. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3996411 and a Short% of Float of 4.33.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Elastic N.V (ESTC) reflects the combined expertise of 26.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.55 and $2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.45. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $4.0 and $2.41.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $438.37M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $440.8M to a low estimate of $437.4M. The current estimate, Elastic N.V’s year-ago sales were $382.08MFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $442.51M. There is a high estimate of $449.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $440.7M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.92B.

