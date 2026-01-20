Investor’s Delight: Momentus Inc (MNTS) Closes Weak at 8.78, Down -3.62

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS) was $8.78 for the day, down -3.62% from the previous closing price of $9.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. MNTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.452.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MNTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.41 and its Current Ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on July 05, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On January 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNTS now has a Market Capitalization of 14658763 and an Enterprise Value of 15834163. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.343 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.66.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MNTS is 1.07, which has changed by -0.94061834 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MNTS has reached a high of $160.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -60.61%.

Shares Statistics:

MNTS traded an average of 2.28M shares per day over the past three months and 11774830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38M. Insiders hold about 0.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.03% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTS as of 1767139200 were 158873 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1764288000 on 57872. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 158873 and a Short% of Float of 9.54.