Market Insight: Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD)'s Notable Drop%, Closing at $3.74

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD) closed at $3.74 down -1.58% from its previous closing price of $3.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. RLMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Relmada Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.86 and its Current Ratio is at 2.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 22, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $69.

On November 19, 2025, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Mizuho Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 05, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $1.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when TRAVERSA SERGIO bought 27,500 shares for $4.12 per share. The transaction valued at 113,300 led to the insider holds 1,300,000 shares of the business.

Shenouda Maged bought 11,665 shares of RLMD for $48,060 on Dec 15 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 800,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.12 per share. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, Shenouda Maged, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $2.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,100,000 and bolstered with 788,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLMD now has a Market Capitalization of 274267744 and an Enterprise Value of 260381216.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RLMD is 0.77, which has changed by 9.080863 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RLMD has reached a high of $5.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.09%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RLMD has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 481400 over the past ten days. A total of 73.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.14M. Insiders hold about 13.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.71% stake in the company. Shares short for RLMD as of 1767139200 were 1388226 with a Short Ratio of 1.21, compared to 1764288000 on 772889. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1388226 and a Short% of Float of 1.91.

