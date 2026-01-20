Market Recap Check: Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO)’s Negative Finish at 59.86, Up/Down -1.22

Kiel Thompson

Technology

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) closed at $59.86 in the last session, down -1.22% from day before closing price of $60.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.45 million shares were traded. VSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.031.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VSCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.38 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.44.

On December 16, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 ’25 when BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD bought 212,500 shares for $16.15 per share. The transaction valued at 3,431,620 led to the insider holds 10,310,631 shares of the business.

BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD bought 584,000 shares of VSCO for $10,793,955 on Mar 28 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 10,098,131 shares after completing the transaction at $18.48 per share. On Mar 27 ’25, another insider, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 124,326 shares for $19.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,419,794 and bolstered with 9,514,131 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSCO now has a Market Capitalization of 4804898304 and an Enterprise Value of 7777897984. As of this moment, Victoria’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.217 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.183.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VSCO is 2.30, which has changed by 0.5451729 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VSCO has reached a high of $66.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.08%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VSCO traded on average about 2.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2117810 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 80.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.73M. Insiders hold about 14.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.87% stake in the company. Shares short for VSCO as of 1767139200 were 8062476 with a Short Ratio of 3.22, compared to 1764288000 on 10689586. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8062476 and a Short% of Float of 16.68.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.