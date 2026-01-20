Market Recap Check: Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO)’s Negative Finish at 59.86, Up/Down -1.22

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) closed at $59.86 in the last session, down -1.22% from day before closing price of $60.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.45 million shares were traded. VSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.031.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VSCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.38 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.44.

On December 16, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 ’25 when BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD bought 212,500 shares for $16.15 per share. The transaction valued at 3,431,620 led to the insider holds 10,310,631 shares of the business.

BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD bought 584,000 shares of VSCO for $10,793,955 on Mar 28 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 10,098,131 shares after completing the transaction at $18.48 per share. On Mar 27 ’25, another insider, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 124,326 shares for $19.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,419,794 and bolstered with 9,514,131 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSCO now has a Market Capitalization of 4804898304 and an Enterprise Value of 7777897984. As of this moment, Victoria’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.217 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.183.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VSCO is 2.30, which has changed by 0.5451729 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VSCO has reached a high of $66.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.08%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VSCO traded on average about 2.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2117810 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 80.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.73M. Insiders hold about 14.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.87% stake in the company. Shares short for VSCO as of 1767139200 were 8062476 with a Short Ratio of 3.22, compared to 1764288000 on 10689586. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8062476 and a Short% of Float of 16.68.