Trading Day Triumph: Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Ends at $5.85, a -4.72 Surge/Plunge

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) closed the day trading at $5.85 down -4.72% from the previous closing price of $6.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.38 million shares were traded. NUVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.8202.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NUVB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.39 and its Current Ratio is at 8.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

On November 19, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On September 30, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Liu Dongfang sold 150,000 shares for $7.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,173,255 led to the insider holds 18,000 shares of the business.

DONGFANG LIU bought 150,000 shares of NUVB for $1,173,255 on Dec 01 ’25. On Nov 26 ’25, another insider, Liu Dongfang, who serves as the CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $8.00 each. As a result, the insider received 80,000 and left with 18,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUVB now has a Market Capitalization of 2005575552 and an Enterprise Value of 1514078592. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 75.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 56.605 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.539.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NUVB is 1.52, which has changed by 1.2674417 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NUVB has reached a high of $9.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.90%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NUVB traded about 8.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NUVB traded about 6933870 shares per day. A total of 341.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 239.39M. Insiders hold about 30.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.84% stake in the company. Shares short for NUVB as of 1767139200 were 41741481 with a Short Ratio of 4.95, compared to 1764288000 on 52605709. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 41741481 and a Short% of Float of 19.84.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $37.87M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.42M to a low estimate of $19.2M. The current estimate, Nuvation Bio Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.71MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $45M. There is a high estimate of $87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.52M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUVB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.87MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $183.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $245.5M and the low estimate is $126.2M.