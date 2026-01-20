Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 6.24, Down -2.19

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.24, down -2.19% from its previous closing price of $6.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.5 million shares were traded. EVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVLV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Northland Capital Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on May 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Kedzierski John sold 74,322 shares for $7.03 per share. The transaction valued at 522,484 led to the insider holds 140,678 shares of the business.

Ellenbogen Michael sold 80,745 shares of EVLV for $557,948 on Dec 15 ’25. The Director now owns 2,083,961 shares after completing the transaction at $6.91 per share. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, Michael P. Ellenbogen, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 242,235 shares for $6.90 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVLV now has a Market Capitalization of 1089613696 and an Enterprise Value of 1075786752. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.881 whereas that against EBITDA is -29.935.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVLV is 1.85, which has changed by 0.91999996 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVLV has reached a high of $8.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.62%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVLV traded 2.76M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2295580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 173.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.56M. Insiders hold about 8.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.41% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLV as of 1767139200 were 10990045 with a Short Ratio of 3.98, compared to 1764288000 on 8162796. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10990045 and a Short% of Float of 7.4399999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $36.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $38M to a low estimate of $35.31M. The current estimate, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $29.1MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.61M. There is a high estimate of $37.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.26M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $145M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $142.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $143.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $103.86MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $173M and the low estimate is $161.42M.