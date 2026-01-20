Ratio Review: Analyzing Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $19.82 in the prior trading day, Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) closed at $18.97, down -4.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.05 million shares were traded. SRAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.8857.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SRAD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On September 12, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On July 21, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $31.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on July 21, 2025, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when Michael C. Miller bought 760 shares for $22.79 per share.

Michael C. Miller bought 3,000 shares of SRAD for $65,100 on Nov 20 ’25. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, WILLIAM H KURTZ, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $23.06 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRAD now has a Market Capitalization of 5614202368 and an Enterprise Value of 5399868416. As of this moment, Sportradar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.397 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.674.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SRAD is 2.01, which has changed by -0.06735498 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SRAD has reached a high of $32.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.87%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2525280 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 218.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.01M. Insiders hold about 39.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.34% stake in the company. Shares short for SRAD as of 1767139200 were 10753654 with a Short Ratio of 5.49, compared to 1764288000 on 9415322. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10753654 and a Short% of Float of 10.459999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 4.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $369.48M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $380M to a low estimate of $357.17M. The current estimate, Sportradar Group AG’s year-ago sales were $307.07MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $371.38M. There is a high estimate of $384.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $365M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.55B.

