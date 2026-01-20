Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) was $19.94 for the day, down -2.87% from the previous closing price of $20.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.24 million shares were traded. APLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

On October 15, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $32.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on September 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Chopas James George sold 873 shares for $22.19 per share. The transaction valued at 19,369 led to the insider holds 52,595 shares of the business.

DeLong Mark Jeffrey sold 1,780 shares of APLS for $39,493 on Jan 13 ’26. The Chief Business & Strat Officer now owns 83,058 shares after completing the transaction at $22.19 per share. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, Deschatelets Pascal, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 2,277 shares for $22.19 each. As a result, the insider received 50,520 and left with 1,158,219 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLS now has a Market Capitalization of 2522912768 and an Enterprise Value of 2518054912. As of this moment, Apellis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.477 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.677.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APLS is 0.25, which has changed by -0.3382011 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $31.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.93%.

Shares Statistics:

APLS traded an average of 2.78M shares per day over the past three months and 3393960 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.91M. Insiders hold about 17.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.25% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of 1767139200 were 16120529 with a Short Ratio of 5.80, compared to 1764288000 on 16097117. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16120529 and a Short% of Float of 16.770001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) involves the perspectives of 11.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is -$1.3, with 11.0 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$1.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $232.4M to a low estimate of $184.82M. The current estimate, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $212.53MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $191.34M. There is a high estimate of $221.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $988.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $781.37MBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $862.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $955M and the low estimate is $787.62M.