Financial Fitness Check: Examining Similarweb Ltd (SMWB)’s Key Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Similarweb Ltd (NYSE: SMWB) closed at $6.14 down -2.38% from its previous closing price of $6.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.36 million shares were traded. SMWB stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Similarweb Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.69 and its Current Ratio is at 0.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

On December 11, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On October 21, 2024, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Needham initiated its Buy rating on October 21, 2024, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Offer Or bought 100,000 shares for $9.72 per share.

Schwartz Jason Eric bought 801,433 shares of SMWB for $6,756,080 on Aug 14 ’25. On Jan 21 ’25, another insider, Offer Or, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 62,500 shares for $15.64 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMWB now has a Market Capitalization of 529767232 and an Enterprise Value of 506350272. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.838 whereas that against EBITDA is -49.318.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMWB is 1.09, which has changed by -0.60641026 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMWB has reached a high of $17.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.20%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMWB has traded an average of 322.92K shares per day and 308510 over the past ten days. A total of 86.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.96M. Insiders hold about 40.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.46% stake in the company. Shares short for SMWB as of 1767139200 were 467273 with a Short Ratio of 1.45, compared to 1764288000 on 804959. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 467273 and a Short% of Float of 1.15.

Earnings Estimates

Similarweb Ltd (SMWB) is currently under the scrutiny of 8.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $76.39M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $77.2M to a low estimate of $75.2M. The current estimate, Similarweb Ltd’s year-ago sales were $65.59MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.82M. There is a high estimate of $79.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMWB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $287M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $285M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $249.91MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $324.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $333.8M and the low estimate is $314.1M.