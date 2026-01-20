Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Progyny Inc (PGNY)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) closed at $24.52 in the last session, up 0.86% from day before closing price of $24.31. In other words, the price has increased by $0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.34 million shares were traded. PGNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.1162.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PGNY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.96 and its Current Ratio is at 2.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On December 09, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $29.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on November 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when Livingston Mark S. sold 459 shares for $25.50 per share. The transaction valued at 11,704 led to the insider holds 46,983 shares of the business.

Livingston Mark S. bought 459 shares of PGNY for $11,704 on Dec 11 ’25. On Dec 04 ’25, another insider, Swartz Allison, who serves as the EVP, GC of the company, sold 530 shares for $24.59 each. As a result, the insider received 13,033 and left with 72,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGNY now has a Market Capitalization of 2113909888 and an Enterprise Value of 1796852736. As of this moment, Progyny’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.416 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.901.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PGNY is 0.96, which has changed by 0.14152706 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PGNY has reached a high of $28.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.73%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PGNY traded on average about 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1557540 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.31M. Insiders hold about 16.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.76% stake in the company. Shares short for PGNY as of 1767139200 were 4348246 with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 1764288000 on 5316524. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4348246 and a Short% of Float of 6.9699995.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Progyny Inc (PGNY) is currently in the spotlight, with 8.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $1.97, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $2.19 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $311.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $315.31M to a low estimate of $307.2M. The current estimate, Progyny Inc’s year-ago sales were $298.43MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $343.69M. There is a high estimate of $357.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.37B.