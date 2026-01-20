Financial Health Report: Sky Quarry Inc (SKYQ)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Sky Quarry Inc (NASDAQ: SKYQ) closed the day trading at $0.38 up 5.85% from the previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has increased by $5.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.63 million shares were traded. SKYQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4179 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.371.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SKYQ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 26 ’25 when Sealock David sold 100,000 shares for $0.35 per share. The transaction valued at 35,060 led to the insider holds 315,572 shares of the business.

Sealock David sold 100,000 shares of SKYQ for $36,520 on Nov 25 ’25. The Former CEO now owns 415,572 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Sealock David, who serves as the Former CEO of the company, sold 38,062 shares for $0.40 each. As a result, the insider received 15,225 and left with 477,510 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKYQ now has a Market Capitalization of 9683564 and an Enterprise Value of 19673638. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.2 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.024.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SKYQ is -0.80, which has changed by -0.6910569 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SKYQ has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.80%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SKYQ traded about 6.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SKYQ traded about 31724180 shares per day. A total of 22.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.08M. Insiders hold about 25.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.99% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYQ as of 1767139200 were 2443957 with a Short Ratio of 0.40, compared to 1764288000 on 2753286. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2443957 and a Short% of Float of 10.209999999999999.