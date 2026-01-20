Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock clocked out at $14.6, down -2.41% from its previous closing price of $14.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. KALV stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.445.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KALV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.21 and its Current Ratio is at 7.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on January 09, 2026, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $35 from $32 previously.

On January 06, 2026, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $32.

On January 31, 2025, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $19.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on January 31, 2025, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 ’25 when Palleiko Benjamin L sold 7,294 shares for $16.51 per share. The transaction valued at 120,424 led to the insider holds 424,520 shares of the business.

Sweeny Nicole sold 3,813 shares of KALV for $51,289 on Nov 24 ’25. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 39,728 shares after completing the transaction at $13.45 per share. On Nov 24 ’25, another insider, Piekos Brian, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,471 shares for $13.45 each. As a result, the insider received 60,139 and left with 10,529 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KALV now has a Market Capitalization of 737975872 and an Enterprise Value of 711396864. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 516.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 43.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 498.876 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.525.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KALV is -0.20, which has changed by 0.6685715 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KALV has reached a high of $19.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.16%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KALV traded 1.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1805000 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.84M. Insiders hold about 25.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KALV as of 1767139200 were 16913184 with a Short Ratio of 12.30, compared to 1764288000 on 14426123. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16913184 and a Short% of Float of 37.65.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) is a result of the insights provided by 8 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$3.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.94. EPS for the following year is -$2.06, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$3.32.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.81M. There is a high estimate of $42.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.5M. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $246.2M and the low estimate is $49.79M.