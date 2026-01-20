Balance Sheet Dive: Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $0.21 in the prior trading day, Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX: TOVX) closed at $0.2, down -5.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.22 million shares were traded. TOVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.212 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.195.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TOVX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOVX now has a Market Capitalization of 6966365 and an Enterprise Value of 1819978.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TOVX is 0.56, which has changed by -0.86754966 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TOVX has reached a high of $1.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -60.26%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3015240 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.88M. Insiders hold about 2.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.22% stake in the company. Shares short for TOVX as of 1767139200 were 12169782 with a Short Ratio of 0.79, compared to 1764288000 on 2479067. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12169782 and a Short% of Float of 34.1.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 1 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.15 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$0.75.

