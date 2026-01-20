Ratios Revealed: Decoding Exagen Inc (XGN)’s Financial Health

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN) was $4.69 for the day, down -2.90% from the previous closing price of $4.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. XGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.81 and its Current Ratio is at 4.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on September 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 30, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

On July 23, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on July 23, 2025, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 16 ’25 when ABALLI JOHN sold 31,787 shares for $11.82 per share. The transaction valued at 375,598 led to the insider holds 714,427 shares of the business.

Black Jeffrey G. sold 20,466 shares of XGN for $200,362 on Sep 02 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 269,026 shares after completing the transaction at $9.79 per share. On Mar 25 ’25, another insider, NMSIC Co-Investment Fund, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 350,000 shares for $3.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,155,000 and left with 1,758,958 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XGN now has a Market Capitalization of 106289944 and an Enterprise Value of 98804936. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.554 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.37.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XGN is 1.90, which has changed by 0.16957605 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XGN has reached a high of $12.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -40.80%.

Shares Statistics:

XGN traded an average of 398.01K shares per day over the past three months and 719720 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.32M. Insiders hold about 32.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.86% stake in the company. Shares short for XGN as of 1767139200 were 1082304 with a Short Ratio of 2.72, compared to 1764288000 on 784391. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1082304 and a Short% of Float of 5.82.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Exagen Inc (XGN) is currently attracting attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.8M to a low estimate of $15.7M. The current estimate, Exagen Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.65MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.65M. There is a high estimate of $19.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $68.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $66.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.64MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $76.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $81.1M and the low estimate is $73.7M.