Metric Analysis: Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) closed at $3.26 down -13.76% from its previous closing price of $3.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.49 million shares were traded. NVVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9658 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nuvve Holding Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.33 and its Current Ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 26 ’25 when Poilasne Gregory sold 100,000 shares for $0.27 per share. The transaction valued at 27,000 led to the insider holds 1,556,475 shares of the business.

Poilasne Gregory sold 100,000 shares of NVVE for $24,000 on Nov 28 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,456,475 shares after completing the transaction at $0.24 per share. On Dec 01 ’25, another insider, Poilasne Gregory, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 126,000 shares for $0.18 each. As a result, the insider received 22,680 and left with 1,330,475 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVVE now has a Market Capitalization of 4238000 and an Enterprise Value of 8886779. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.919 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.289.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVVE is 1.83, which has changed by -0.9749231 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVVE has reached a high of $200.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -44.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -85.86%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVVE has traded an average of 2.99M shares per day and 11855910 over the past ten days. A total of 1.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.17M. Insiders hold about 20.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.92% stake in the company. Shares short for NVVE as of 1767139200 were 142847 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1764288000 on 107899. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 142847 and a Short% of Float of 11.16.