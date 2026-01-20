Analyzing Ratios: Pagerduty Inc (PD)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) closed at $11.22 in the last session, down -5.08% from day before closing price of $11.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.91 million shares were traded. PD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.215.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when DAN ALEXANDRU SOLOMON bought 533,333 shares for $11.94 per share.

Solomon Dan Alexandru sold 266,667 shares of PD for $3,560,004 on Dec 30 ’25. The Director now owns 2,389,665 shares after completing the transaction at $13.35 per share. On Dec 30 ’25, another insider, DAN ALEXANDRU SOLOMON, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 266,667 shares for $13.53 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PD now has a Market Capitalization of 1046224640 and an Enterprise Value of 906355776. As of this moment, Pagerduty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.853 whereas that against EBITDA is 144.716.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PD is 0.66, which has changed by -0.39999998 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PD has reached a high of $20.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.93%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PD traded on average about 2.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2258630 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.23M. Insiders hold about 7.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.24% stake in the company. Shares short for PD as of 1767139200 were 6180707 with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 1764288000 on 6610870. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6180707 and a Short% of Float of 9.11.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Pagerduty Inc (PD) reflects the collective analysis of 9.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.42 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $122.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $123.32M to a low estimate of $122.66M. The current estimate, Pagerduty Inc’s year-ago sales were $121.45MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.4M. There is a high estimate of $125.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $491.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $490.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $490.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $467.5MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $506.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $513.5M and the low estimate is $497.57M.