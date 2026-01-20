Closing Bell Recap: Wealthfront Corp (WLTH) Ends at $9.5, Reflecting a -6.40% Downturn

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Wealthfront Corp (NASDAQ: WLTH) closed the day trading at $9.5 down -6.40% from the previous closing price of $10.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.55 million shares were traded. WLTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WLTH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.81 and its Current Ratio is at 1.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 06, 2026, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.50.

On January 06, 2026, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC sold 7,004,912 shares for $14.00 per share. The transaction valued at 98,068,768 led to the insider holds 15,156,877 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN KENNETH A sold 38,071 shares of WLTH for $532,994 on Dec 11 ’25. The Director now owns 42,648 shares after completing the transaction at $14.00 per share. On Dec 11 ’25, another insider, GOLDMAN KENNETH A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,373 shares for $14.00 each. As a result, the insider received 75,222 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WLTH now has a Market Capitalization of 1389553152 and an Enterprise Value of 384854336. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.095 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.826.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WLTH has reached a high of $14.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.31%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WLTH traded about 2.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WLTH traded about 2292770 shares per day. A total of 146.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.51M. Insiders hold about 39.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.37% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 413467 and a Short% of Float of 1.91.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Wealthfront Corp (WLTH) is currently being evaluated by 3 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.76M. There is a high estimate of $97.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.4M. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $415.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.8M and the low estimate is $409.6M.