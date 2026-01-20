Market Insights: VisionWave Holdings Inc (VWAV)’s Notable Drop of -10.85%, Closing at $11.91

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, VisionWave Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $11.91, down -10.85% from its previous closing price of $13.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. VWAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VWAV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VWAV now has a Market Capitalization of 196474544 and an Enterprise Value of 175240976.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VWAV is 0.20, which has changed by 2.642202 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VWAV has reached a high of $18.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.66%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VWAV traded 316.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 745120 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.20M. Insiders hold about 73.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.09% stake in the company. Shares short for VWAV as of 1767139200 were 209205 with a Short Ratio of 0.66, compared to 1764288000 on 213433.