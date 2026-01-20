Post-Trade Analysis: PubMatic Inc (PUBM) Slides -2.93%, Closing at $7.61

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $7.84 in the prior trading day, PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM) closed at $7.61, down -2.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. PUBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.6.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PUBM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on August 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On August 12, 2025, Lake Street Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $9.50.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when Goel Amar K. sold 7,158 shares for $8.73 per share. The transaction valued at 62,510 led to the insider holds 12,496 shares of the business.

Klimenko Paulina sold 12,315 shares of PUBM for $107,509 on Jan 06 ’26. The CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER now owns 51,780 shares after completing the transaction at $8.73 per share. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, PAULINA KLIMENKO, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 12,315 shares for $8.76 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUBM now has a Market Capitalization of 353216640 and an Enterprise Value of 261635648. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.907 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.559.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PUBM is 1.57, which has changed by -0.48685098 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PUBM has reached a high of $17.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.77%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 729.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 524810 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.82M. Insiders hold about 18.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.73% stake in the company. Shares short for PUBM as of 1767139200 were 1944568 with a Short Ratio of 2.66, compared to 1764288000 on 2456141. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1944568 and a Short% of Float of 5.79.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 6.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of PubMatic Inc (PUBM).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.35 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $76.12M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $85M to a low estimate of $75M. The current estimate, PubMatic Inc’s year-ago sales were $85.5MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.48M. There is a high estimate of $65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $286M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $277.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $278.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $291.26MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $299M and the low estimate is $275M.