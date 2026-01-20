Daily Market Movement: American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB) Sees a -0.12% Decrease, Closing at $0.5

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AREB) was $0.5 for the day, down -0.12% from the previous closing price of $0.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.88 million shares were traded. AREB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6203 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4901.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AREB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 ’25 when Ross Charles Andrew JR sold 175,000 shares for $0.94 per share. The transaction valued at 164,955 led to the insider holds 100 shares of the business.

LAMBRECHT COREY ALLEN bought 175,000 shares of AREB for $231,000 on Sep 29 ’25. On Sep 29 ’25, another insider, Ross Charles Andrew JR, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 175,000 shares for $1.32 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AREB now has a Market Capitalization of 4018061 and an Enterprise Value of 24886370. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.761 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.599.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AREB is 0.85, which has changed by -0.99943686 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AREB has reached a high of $1205.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -47.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -98.23%.

Shares Statistics:

AREB traded an average of 3.44M shares per day over the past three months and 948080 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.65M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.25% stake in the company. Shares short for AREB as of 1767139200 were 249087 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1764288000 on 204704. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 249087 and a Short% of Float of 3.9699999999999998.